Kisii Medical Intern’s Colleagues Speak Out After Tragic Death with US Girlfriend

Vincent Bosire Nyambunde, the medical intern whose body was found holding hands with his girlfriend, was known for his quiet and reserved nature, according to his colleagues at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH). His workmates described him as a self-driven individual who diligently carried out his responsibilities during his internship.

“He wasn’t talkative. He mostly kept to himself, focusing on his work. He was secretive about his personal life and avoided large groups and confrontations with colleagues,” a colleague, who wished to remain anonymous, told Nation newspaper.

Friends at KTRH described Nyambunde as an intelligent and promising individual.

In the days leading up to the discovery of the bodies, Nyambunde had become noticeably quieter. His girlfriend, Angela Moraa, who had recently returned from the US, would often visit him at the hospital.

“He seemed stressed and unsettled, but he continued his duties. The woman who died with him frequently visited, but he never told us who she was. It wasn’t until their photos circulated online after their deaths that we realized they were a couple,” the colleague added as quoted by Nation.

The couple’s bodies were found lying on a bed, surrounded by used medical needles and syringes. Authorities noted that Moraa’s body showed more advanced decomposition, raising speculation that the couple might have died on different days.

Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kases said investigations into their deaths are ongoing.

