NCCK Calls on Kenyans to Recall Underperforming MPs

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has intensified its criticism of President William Ruto’s administration, continuing its vocal opposition to government actions.

Weeks after the NCCK joined the Catholic Church in highlighting issues such as punitive taxes, impunity, human rights abuses, and underperforming government programs, the church is now calling on Kenyans to reject misinformation and hold their elected leaders accountable.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday and signed by NCCK Chairman Rev. Dr. Elias Otieno Agola and General Secretary Rev. Canon Chris Kinyanjui, the church body likened the state of the nation to that of a critically ill patient.

They emphasized that Kenya’s current challenges are directly tied to the public’s tendency to believe misleading narratives pushed by political leaders focused on maintaining or gaining power.

“The situation in our country is the direct result of our tendency, as the people of Kenya, to listen to and believe the narratives peddled by persons seeking to rise to or hold onto political power. These narratives are often based on lies and falsehoods,” the statement read.

The NCCK urged Kenyans to seek the truth and verify the information they receive, rather than blindly believing the narratives presented by politicians.

“We appeal to you, Brothers and Sisters, to be seekers of truth. Do not just believe what is said, but take a step to verify if what you have been told is true,” the statement continued.

NCCK Slams MPs for Failing the People

The church also criticized Members of Parliament (MPs), accusing them of betraying the people who elected them. Instead of fulfilling their constitutional duty to provide oversight over the Executive, MPs have become complicit in enforcing oppressive laws and policies, the church lamented.

“Instead of representing the people, MPs have become tools carrying out the work of the Executive. Rather than providing oversight, they act as cheerleaders in oppressing the public. Instead of advocating for the people, they are passing oppressive laws. This state is unsustainable,” stated the NCCK.

The council reminded voters of their constitutional right to recall MPs who are not fulfilling the needs and demands of their constituents.

“We encourage you, as voters, to collect signatures and begin the process of recalling Members of Parliament who are failing to meet your needs and expectations. As the electorate, you are the employer, not the servant, of Members of Parliament and other elected leaders. The right of recall is a disciplinary measure granted to us by the Constitution,” NCCK stated.

Church Pushes for Urgent IEBC Reconstitution

NCCK also criticized the government for its failure to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), calling this neglect an insult to the people of Kenya and a direct threat to the nation’s democratic process. The church emphasized that the IEBC is critical for the functioning of democracy in Kenya, as it is responsible for elections and the removal of leaders.

“IEBC is the most crucial organ in the exercise of democracy in Kenya, as it is the body responsible for facilitating the election and removal of leaders. The persistent refusal by the current political leadership to reconstitute the IEBC is a major insult to the people of Kenya and an attack on who we are as a nation,” stated NCCK.

The council urged citizens not to allow their elected leaders and appointees any peace until they fulfill the demand for the urgent recruitment of IEBC Commissioners, as mandated by the Constitution.

“We encourage you, as the citizens of Kenya, to raise your voices and demand that the Judiciary resolve the cases regarding the IEBC reconstitution within the next two weeks. We must reclaim our democracy,” NCCK concluded.