Kenya’s Football Future: Hussein and Mariga Step into FKF Leadership Roles

Hussein Mohammed and Macdonald Mariga officially took over the leadership of the Federation of Kenya Football (FKF) on Monday, December 9, 2024.

The duo, who were elected president and vice president, pledged to revitalize the country’s football governing body and usher in a new era for the sport.

Speaking during the handover, Hussein expressed gratitude to the FKF Electoral Board for organizing a transparent and fair election process.

“A big thank you to the FIFA and the Confederation of African Football delegations for overseeing this crucial election. Our gratitude also goes to the FKF Electoral Board for managing a high-stakes process with professionalism and fairness. Despite the emotions and expectations, you delivered brilliantly,” he said.

Hussein and Mariga’s victory came after they defeated incumbents Doris Petra and Nick Mwendwa. In the first round of voting, Hussein emerged as the frontrunner with 42 votes, ahead of Petra’s 31 votes. Barry Otieno received 10 votes, while Cleophas Shimanyua and Twaha Mbarak each secured four. Hussein clinched the presidency in the second round with 67 votes, while Petra and Otieno garnered just one vote each after conceding defeat.

“Asanteni sana. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and deliver the transformation Kenyan football has been longing for,” Hussein added, emphasizing his commitment to immediate action.

2025 CHAN Preparedness

The new FKF president also expressed confidence in Kenya’s readiness to co-host the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in February 2025, despite unverified reports suggesting Rwanda might take over hosting rights.

Hussein announced plans to engage Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other stakeholders to expedite tournament preparations.

“We will work closely with the Cabinet Secretary, stakeholders, and partners to ensure Kenya avoids any crisis as we prepare for major events,” he stated.

Kenya faces a December 31 deadline to complete renovations at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Nyayo Stadium, where contractors are racing against time. The country previously failed to host the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the 2018 CHAN due to inadequate preparedness.

Looking ahead, Kenya is also set to co-host the 2027 Afcon with Tanzania and Uganda. Construction of the Ksh 45 billion, 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium is underway and is expected to be completed by year-end, marking a significant step toward improving sports infrastructure.