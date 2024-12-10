Kalonzo Slams Ruto’s Proxies for Delaying IEBC Reconstitution Process

Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto of using proxies to file court cases to delay the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking on Monday, December 9, 2024, Kalonzo denied any involvement in the delay of the electoral body’s reconstitution and demanded the withdrawal of the state-sponsored case.

“They have wasted a lot of time. Let them withdraw the case that is state-sponsored. That was a tactic to delay the reconstitution of the selection panel and then the IEBC,” the Wiper Party leader, stated. He added, “The ball is in William Ruto’s court to tell his proxies to withdraw the matter in the Court of Appeal.”

Kalonzo’s remarks followed accusations from Augustus Kyalo Muli, leader of the National Liberal Party (Kenya), who blamed the Wiper party for hindering the reconstitution of the IEBC. Muli claimed that Kalonzo was backing Koki Muli, despite the latter losing an election to represent Azimio on the selection panel.

“An election was held within the Azimio Coalition, involving all 23 parties. I won with 16 votes, while Koki Muli received seven. It’s clear that no one has ever contested the results,” Muli stated during an interview on December 9, 2024.

However, Kalonzo argued that Muli’s party cannot represent Azimio due to its lack of parliamentary representation, which is a legal requirement. “He knows that the party he represents does not have a single member of parliament or MCA. The law is clear that only parties with representation in parliament are eligible,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo also accused National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula of delaying the process, despite Azimio submitting Koki Muli’s name on time, leaving room for an appeal. “The attempt to blame Wiper Party and me for the delay is completely hogwash. It doesn’t stand in the face of what is lawful,” Kalonzo added.