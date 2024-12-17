Justice Served: Gay Activist Edwin Chiloba’s Killer Jacktone Odhiambo Gets 50-Year Jail Term

Jacktone Odhiambo, convicted of murdering LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday, December 16.

The High Court in Eldoret, led by Justice Reuben Nyakundi, found Odhiambo guilty of the brutal killing, describing it as premeditated and aggravated homicide.

In his ruling, Justice Nyakundi emphasized that Odhiambo, who was a close and intimate friend of Chiloba, committed the murder with deliberate intent and cruelty. He noted that Odhiambo had shown no remorse for his actions, further aggravating the severity of the crime.

The judge also pointed out that, under normal circumstances, Odhiambo would have faced the death penalty. However, due to the constitutional abolition of the death penalty in Kenya, the judge opted for a 50-year prison sentence, acknowledging the profound emotional toll the crime had on Chiloba’s family.

Chiloba, a 25-year-old model and fashion designer, was the only son in his family, and his untimely death ended their legacy, deepening the tragedy. The court also noted that before taking Chiloba’s life, Odhiambo sexually assaulted him, which intensified the severity of the crime.

Prosecutor Mark Mugun led a strong case, presenting testimonies from 23 witnesses. The court concluded that the evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Odhiambo intentionally caused Chiloba’s death.

Justice Nyakundi confirmed that the prosecution had successfully established all legal elements of murder under Section 203 of the Penal Code and violated Article 26(1) of Kenya’s Constitution, which protects the right to life.

A post-mortem revealed that Chiloba died from suffocation, with a piece of denim tied around his mouth and nose and socks stuffed into his mouth. His mutilated body was found in a metal box about 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside Eldoret, reportedly dumped from a moving car.

Despite DNA evidence linking Odhiambo to the crime, he denied killing his housemate. The court found that the two men had an intimate relationship, but it did not determine the motive for the murder.

“I have looked at the matter and weighed all balances the middle ground between the death penalty and life imprisonment is that you serve 50 years in jail for this offense,” ruled Justice Nyakundi.

Odhiambo has the option to appeal the 50-year sentence.