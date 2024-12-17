Govt Forms Committee to Review SHA Tariffs and Benefits for Improved Healthcare Access

The government is establishing a committee to review tariffs and benefits under the Social Health Insurance Regulations, aiming to improve the sustainability and effectiveness of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai announced that the committee will assess the current system and propose practical solutions to address both immediate and long-term challenges.

“The committee will review feedback from stakeholders and offer informed recommendations. Its report will focus on both short- and long-term solutions to ensure SHA’s sustainability and its responsiveness to the needs of Kenyans,” Kimtai explained.

The primary goal is to strengthen SHA’s capacity to provide comprehensive healthcare services to all Kenyans.

Kimtai noted that the SHA’s coverage is guided by gazetted tariffs, which outline benefits and ensure equitable access to sustainable healthcare for all. He also clarified that beneficiaries may be required to make co-payments if hospital charges exceed the set limits.

“This initiative aims to provide every Kenyan with equitable, affordable, and quality healthcare by harnessing the potential of SHA to ensure comprehensive healthcare access,” Kimtai stated.

He emphasized SHA’s proactive approach to addressing emerging challenges such as cancer management, renal care, maternity, and outpatient services, ensuring no barriers exist for beneficiaries seeking essential care.

Kimtai urged Kenyans to enroll in SHA and encouraged members of the informal sector to undergo means testing and remit their premiums, which will help ensure continuous service delivery.

“Employers are encouraged to onboard all their employees onto SHA and promptly remit their monthly premiums,” he added.

In addition, the government is exploring ways to bolster the healthcare system, including the potential recapitalization of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). This move aims to enhance the flow of essential medical supplies to healthcare facilities, complementing SHA’s efforts to provide uninterrupted access to critical healthcare services.