International payments: top 3 solutions for dollar transactions from Kenya

Virtual cards are a gateway to global markets, simplifying cross-border transactions. Operating entirely online without a physical card, they enable seamless purchases and payments for services in any country.

This is particularly vital for businesses in Kenya, as virtual cards facilitate the procurement of goods from international platforms, payment for services such as advertising or hosting, and receipt of payments from clients worldwide.

One of the standout features of these cards is their support for multi-currency transactions. This means you can pay in the required currency without incurring unnecessary conversion fees.

Additionally, virtual cards integrate with popular services like PayPal and Stripe, both widely used in international commerce.

For businesses, virtual cards are an essential tool for accessing new markets, saving time, and streamlining financial operations. They make the global economy accessible even for small enterprises in Nairobi.

In this article, we’ve selected the top three financial service providers offering virtual cards suitable for dollar transactions: PSTNET, Payday, and Chipper.

1. PSTNET

The Ultima Card by PSTNET is a virtual Visa/Mastercard supporting multiple currencies. Cardholders can manage two fiat currencies (USD and EUR) as well as cryptocurrency accounts (USDT TRC20 and BTC).

PSTNET’s virtual dollar payment cards are available for users in Nairobi and are designed to cater to global platforms efficiently.

The Ultima Card has no transaction limits, allowing users to spend freely. It charges no fees for transactions or declined operations, making it particularly advantageous for active users and businesses.

The top-up fee is just 2%, and withdrawing funds in USDT is free.

For security, the card employs 3D Secure technology and two-factor authentication. Convenience is enhanced by integration with a dedicated Telegram bot that lets users monitor transactions and receive notifications.

The service allows the issuance of unlimited cards, which is useful for expense segregation and management. Users can pay for flights, travel packages, digital services, work-related software, and more, making the card a versatile tool.

How to issue and top up a card?

Registration : Sign up on the platform using Google, Telegram, Apple ID, or email

Top-up options : Supported by 18 cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin, USDT), SWIFT/SEPA bank transfers, or other Visa/Mastercard cards

Customer support : Available 24/7 via Telegram, WhatsApp, and live chat

2. Payday

The PayDay platform offers virtual wallets and cards that work with Visa, Mastercard, and Verve International. This makes them suitable for international payments, including subscription services and apps. The platform also allows users to receive international payouts.

One of Payday’s key features is the ability to fund accounts via a PayDay Wallet. Users can deposit funds in local currency and convert them to USD for use with their dollar card. This feature simplifies access to international transactions, making the service user-friendly for those dealing with multiple currencies.

How to issue and top up a card?

Registration : Download the UsePayDay app, complete the verification process (including document submission and identity confirmation), and set up a unified wallet

Top-up options : Through the PayDay Wallet

Fees : Card issuance and transaction fees depend on the platform’s internal rules. Users are advised to review the terms in the app before starting

3. Chipper

Chipper is a financial platform offering several types of virtual cards for residents of Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, and Southern African countries. For international payments, the Chipper USD Card is the ideal option, powered by Visa. This card is particularly well-suited for digital service payments.

However, users are advised to check compatibility with specific platforms on the Chipper website before use.

The Chipper USD Card has spending limits of $1,000 per day and $4,000 per month. To fund the card, users can deposit local currency into their account via the app and convert it to USD. This streamlines the funding process, making the card convenient for international transactions.

How to issue and top up a card?

Registration : Download the Chipper app, complete the verification process (including document submission, identity confirmation, and proof of address and phone number). Verification takes up to two working days

Top-up options : Through local bank transfers or transfers from other Visa cards

Choosing the right solution for international payments can significantly impact the success of a business in Kenya. Virtual cards like those offered by PSTNET, Payday, and Chipper provide companies with a secure and convenient means of conducting transactions worldwide.

These tools not only facilitate access to international markets but also optimise financial operations. By selecting the most suitable solution, businesses can expand their reach and enhance their competitiveness on the global stage.