Diamond Blames Willy Paul for Furaha Fest Drama… Refuses To Refund Sh19 Million

Furaha Fest was expected to be a cultural highlight in Nairobi, bringing together top East African talent and drawing massive crowds. Yet, it descended into confusion when Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz unexpectedly left without performing—despite reportedly receiving a hefty USD 150,000 fee.

In a social media video posted after the event, Diamond Platnumz addressed his fans directly, insisting he had no intention of entertaining what he termed as baseless gossip. Preferring to keep the focus on his mission to elevate East African music, he explained why he did not take to the stage that night.

“The security state of the venue was very questionable. I sat in my car waiting to be called to the stage for my performance.”

This chaotic backdrop at the festival grounds, which were supposed to highlight unity and regional pride, ended up alienating one of East Africa’s biggest musical exports. Diamond made it clear that if conditions were not conducive, he would not risk his safety or brand.

“I will sit in my car at the venue as I wait for the event organizer to call me to the stage. If my time for performing is up, I will leave the venue and I will not refund any money.”

Willy Paul later wept on social media, accusing Diamond of blocking him from performing before the Tanzanian headliner. But Diamond vehemently refuted these claims.

“Willy Paul has been looking to provoke me on social media and I’ve been ignoring him. It would be foolish of me to do that. Does that even make sense?”

According to Diamond, the Kenyan artist’s claims were driven by a desire to gain attention rather than by any genuine injustice.

“He was looking to forcefully go into other people’s shows which is why he was being barred.”

As night turned into early morning, it seemed no resolution was forthcoming. Diamond chose to leave rather than give a performance that would have been compromised by the early hour and disorganized atmosphere.

“It was early morning and too late to perform. The fans wouldn’t even be thrilled. My manager just took me back to the hotel.”

Beyond the personal drama, Diamond’s assertions touched on a broader cultural tension. There has been ongoing debate in Kenya over the dominance of local content, with regulations calling for at least 75% Kenyan music on airwaves. Some regional artists believe this policy limits exposure for talents like Diamond, who enjoy a huge following across borders.

“Kenyans love Tanzanian music but it is being killed on the airwaves.”

Furaha Fest was supposed to represent a bridge between artists and audiences across East Africa. Instead, it spotlighted the challenges of event management, security preparedness, and the delicate balancing act of championing local talent while embracing regional favorites.