CJ Koome Responds to Resignation Calls: ‘I Am a Victim of Cyberbullying’

Chief Justice Martha Koome revealed on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, that she is a victim of cyberbullying amid increasing calls for her resignation.

Speaking at the inaugural High Court Human Rights Summit, Koome described the online harassment as a form of technologically facilitated gender-based violence.

The Chief Justice questioned the motives of those using online platforms to target her. She emphasized that their actions appear to be driven by a business-oriented agenda.

“When I speak, I always confess that I am a victim of cyberbullying or it is called technologically facilitated gender-based violence. However, I understand their intentions—it’s a business model. I’m unsure what they aim to achieve, perhaps to scare, disrupt, defame, or force me out of office. But they can try something else,” Koome declared.

CJ Koome Vows to Fight Corruption

Despite the criticism, CJ Koome reaffirmed her commitment to upholding integrity in the Judiciary. She acknowledged that corruption remains a significant challenge but vowed to lead efforts to eradicate it and promote transparency.

“It is corruption that has eaten the fabric of our society and we in the Judiciary occupy a special role in ensuring that we protect our society from these corrupt practices and deal with those matters that come before us firmly,” she asserted.

Her remarks came after she announced plans to meet with Prof. PLO Lumumba to discuss allegations of corruption within the Judiciary. The meeting, scheduled to include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and court heads, will focus on addressing integrity concerns.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 9, 2024, Koome outlined the agenda for the meeting. She highlighted plans to review ongoing complaints before the JSC and discuss mechanisms the Judiciary has adopted to combat corruption and enhance accountability.

“I have accepted and convened a consultative meeting to comprehensively discuss concerns regarding integrity within the Judiciary and the legal profession,” Koome confirmed.