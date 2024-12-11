BBI Season 2 Cannot Wait: Moses Kuria Calls for Urgent Constitutional Reform

President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, has called on President Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to initiate a new constitutional review process.

Kuria made the remarks on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the nation’s political divisions and challenges through the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a personal statement, Moses Kuria commended President Ruto’s recent diplomatic efforts and former President Kenyatta’s willingness to engage in reconciliation and consultation to address the country’s pressing issues. Despite these gestures of statesmanship and patriotism, Kuria stressed that Kenya cannot rely solely on political handshakes to resolve its challenges.

Kuria explained that Ruto’s outreach to Raila Odinga was aimed at ending anti-government protests, while his recent engagement with Uhuru Kenyatta sought to address administrative and political challenges facing his administration.

Kuria emphasized the need for a constitutional review to tackle the nation’s emerging issues effectively. He suggested that the three leaders could build upon the foundation of the failed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to create solutions for the country’s challenges.

“Firstly, we can no longer depend on handshakes and personal meetings to make us feel safe in our country. The frequent handshakes and artificial formations have vindicated President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Raila on the BBI initiative,” Kuria stated.

He admitted, “They were right and we were wrong. I urge President Ruto, President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Odinga to close ranks and lead the nation in picking from where BBI flopped and give this country a Constitution that speaks to the emerging realities of our nation and our society. BB1 Season 2 is urgent and can not wait.”

Mt Kenya Political Future

Kuria also highlighted political tensions in the Central region following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua. While acknowledging the political heat surrounding Gachagua’s removal, Kuria noted that it has raised vital questions about the political future of the Mt. Kenya region.

To strengthen the region’s political influence, Kuria stressed the need for Mt. Kenya to establish a strong and united political voice. He further admitted that leaving the Jubilee Party was a mistake but assured that it is not too late to unite political parties under its umbrella.

“Secondly Mt Kenya region, like all other regions deserves a strong political voice. It is our imaginable right. For all the good and bad lessons we have learnt, it was a mistake to leave the Jubilee Party. However, it is not too late,” Kuria stated.

Kuria revealed that Mt. Kenya leaders would soon begin lobbying to form a new political outfit under the leadership of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We will now embark of bringing all the political parties with a footing in the region together under the Jubilee Party. We did it in 2015 when we dissolved parties to form Jubilee. We will do it again. Jubilee under President Kenyatta as the Party Leader is the way to go. Chama Cha Kazi and myself will devote all our energies to that endeavour,” Kuria announced.

Kuria’s call signals a new political realignment as Kenya’s political leaders rush to form coalitions ahead of the next General Election in 2027.