All Documents TSC Requires from P1 Teachers Ahead of January Recruitment

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has sent out an important reminder to P1 teachers hoping for deployment to Junior Secondary Schools (JSS): ensure your documents are ready for verification. This announcement comes as the commission prepares for a massive recruitment drive in 2025, which includes 6,000 new slots for qualified teachers. If you’ve been waiting to advance your teaching career, now is the time to act.

The opportunity is tied to Grade 7 and Grade 8 teaching positions under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). According to TSC, these deployments will officially commence during the second term of the 2025 academic year.

Are You Eligible?

If you’re aiming for one of these deployment slots, here’s what you’ll need to qualify:

TSC Registration : You must be actively registered with the Teachers Service Commission.

: You must be actively registered with the Teachers Service Commission. Employment Status : Currently serving as a primary school teacher with no pending disciplinary cases.

: Currently serving as a primary school teacher with no pending disciplinary cases. Academic Qualifications : A Diploma in Education with a minimum KCSE grade of C+ (including at least a C+ in two teaching subjects). Alternatively, if your KCSE grade is a C plain, you’re eligible as long as you hold a Diploma in Education and a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

:

It’s a straightforward list, but it’s essential to double-check your status to avoid any last-minute surprises.

The Document Checklist

To ensure a smooth verification process, TSC has outlined the following documents you’ll need to gather:

Academic Certificates and Transcripts: Bring both originals and photocopies of your degree or diploma documentation. KCSE Certificates or Equivalent Credentials: Crucial for proving your qualifications. Recent Payslip: This, along with a letter from your school head, will confirm your current employment and clean disciplinary record. Special Needs Education (SNE) Certificates: If you’ve undergone SNE training, these documents are required as well.

The document verification process will be conducted at the Sub-County level, with your local Sub-County Directors overseeing the procedure. Once verified, successful candidates will receive details about their new postings.

This recruitment drive isn’t just about filling vacant positions—it’s part of TSC’s broader mission to address the chronic teacher shortages in junior secondary schools. With the continued rollout of the CBC curriculum, having qualified teachers in place is critical to maintaining quality education nationwide.

For P1 teachers, this initiative presents an exciting opportunity for professional growth while making a meaningful impact. Transitioning from primary school to junior secondary might feel challenging, but it’s a step that could lead to valuable experiences and career advancement.

TSC is urging all interested applicants to begin preparations immediately. Don’t wait until the last minute to check your documents or verify your eligibility. Having everything in order ahead of time could make all the difference when selections are finalized.

This recruitment drive is about more than just career progression—it’s about shaping the future of education in Kenya. If you’re ready to take the next step and contribute to the success of the CBC curriculum, now is your moment.

Take action, ensure your paperwork is in order, and position yourself for this exceptional opportunity!