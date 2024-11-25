Traffic Advisory: Disruption at Haile Selassie Roundabout for Pedestrian Underpass Construction

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary traffic disruption at the Haile Selassie roundabout on Uhuru Highway (A8) due to scheduled roadworks.

The disruption is part of the construction of a pedestrian underpass at this busy section of the highway.

The construction will begin on Thursday, November 28, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Friday, January 17, 2025.

During this period, motorists are encouraged to follow the designated traffic management plan and adhere to the posted road signs. KeNHA also urges drivers and commuters to cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals stationed at the site to ensure smooth movement.

In addition, KeNHA has emphasized the importance of caution during the construction period to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of all road users.

The authority is working to complete the pedestrian underpass on schedule, which is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in the long run.

Road users should stay informed about any changes to the traffic plan to avoid delays and maintain safety for all.

Find below a sketch map of the traffic diversion;