Ruto Announces Direct Cash Transfers to Vulnerable Groups Starting Today

President William Ruto announced on Thursday that the government will begin distributing all Inua Jamii cash transfers to vulnerable Kenyans through the eCitizen platform.

Speaking at the First Anniversary of the eCitizen Directorate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Ruto emphasized that this initiative aims to ease the difficulties these groups face when collecting their payments.

Starting today, Friday, November 29, the new system will roll out for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, orphans, and individuals with disabilities, the President assured.

“I am very happy that from tomorrow, we are launching the first pilot to pay our cash transfers through eCitizen. These citizens will no longer need to queue in banks or travel long distances,” Ruto announced.

The move to digital platforms for cash transfers aligns with the commitment Ruto made during his 2022 election campaign.

“I made two promises during the last elections: that vulnerable citizens, including the elderly, orphans, and people with disabilities, should be paid like public servants,” Ruto stated.

The President also noted that the government had addressed previous challenges, such as long waiting times, which previously forced vulnerable groups to wait months before receiving their payments.

“I am pleased that now we pay them on time, just like public servants. They no longer have to wait 6 to 8 months,” he added.

Ruto further revealed that his administration is working on a plan to move all government services to the eCitizen platform.

“It is my commitment that hopefully in the next couple of months, every government service must be on the digital platform so that every citizen can enjoy efficiency, we get rid of physical challenges and extensive travels, long queues,” he stated.