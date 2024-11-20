Top 5 Games That Changed Esports Betting

The world of esports has come a long way from basement LAN parties to sold-out arenas and million-dollar prize pools.

But what catapulted esports into mainstream popularity wasn’t just the games themselves — the bets, the thrill, and the buzz that followed every intense match.

As esports gained momentum, certain games left their mark, shaping the betting landscape and turning casual viewers into passionate spectators with a stake in the action.

In fact, some of the most exciting discussions are sparked by these pivotal games that reshaped the betting scene.



Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS)

CS is the granddaddy of competitive shooters and arguably the most iconic game in esports.

Its straightforward format — two teams, bomb defusal, and tactical play — makes it easy for newcomers and experts alike to follow and bet on.

The unpredictable nature of CS, with its epic clutches and sudden comebacks, provides endless betting opportunities, from match winners to round-specific outcomes.

Why CS Changed Esports Betting:

Live Betting Thrills: CS’s dynamic matches make live betting irresistible, with odds changing in real-time based on a single headshot or defuse.

Skin Gambling: CS

popularized skin betting, where players wager in-game items, paving the way for new forms of betting across other games.

Diverse Tournament Types: From major international tournaments to smaller regional leagues, CS

offers a variety of betting opportunities throughout the year.

This game didn’t just set the standard; it created an entire culture of betting that remains strong to this day.

League of Legends (LoL)

Riot Games’ League of Legends is a global phenomenon with millions of daily players and massive tournaments like the World Championship.

With complex strategies, multiple phases of gameplay, and dramatic team fights, LoL offers a variety of betting options that keep fans engaged.

Impact on Esports Betting:

Diverse Betting Markets: From predicting the first team to secure “First Blood” to the total number of towers taken down, LoL betting is rich with options.

International Appeal: The global player base means betting markets operate around the clock, especially during international tournaments where regional pride is on the line.

Player Prop Bets: Betting on individual player performances, such as who will have the highest kills, adds another layer of excitement to the game.

LoL has turned esports betting into an international pastime, making fans feel as if they’re part of the action.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is another powerhouse that redefined the scale of esports with The International and its staggering prize pools, often reaching tens of millions of dollars.

For bettors, Dota 2 is the perfect mix of chaos and strategy, with matches that can flip on a dime due to game-changing plays and complex draft strategies.

Why Dota 2 is a Betting Darling:

Unpredictable Upsets: The game’s complexity makes even the most dominant teams vulnerable to surprise losses, creating enticing odds for bettors looking to back underdogs.

Specialized Bets: Dota 2 has unique betting options like predicting which hero will be picked or banned first.

Live Draft Betting: Placing bets during hero selection phases adds an extra level of strategy, as teams can shape their chances based on their draft choices.

The high stakes of Dota 2 tournaments translate perfectly into the betting world, making it an adrenaline-fueled experience for all involved.

Fortnite

Fortnite brought a fresh twist to competitive gaming with its battle royale format, where 100 players drop into a map, and only one survives.

This unique structure brought new challenges and opportunities to esports betting.

How Fortnite Shook Up Esports Betting:

Last-Player Standing Bets: The unpredictable nature of battle royales added new types of bets, such as predicting which player or team would outlast the rest.

Youthful, Energetic Base: Fortnite’s young audience attracted a wave of new bettors, eager to put their money on their favorite streamers and pros.

Custom Game Modes: The variety of game modes, from duos to squads, allowed for more betting options and added layers of excitement for viewers and bettors alike.

Fortnite proved that you don’t need traditional formats to create thrilling betting opportunities.

Valorant

Riot Games’ Valorant entered the scene as a fresh competitor to CS, combining tactical shooter elements with character abilities. It quickly gained a following and established itself as a favorite among bettors.

What Makes Valorant Stand Out for Betting:

Agent Abilities and Strategies: Valorant’s unique characters mean matches can turn on the clever use of abilities, making betting more complex and engaging.

Rapid Growth: Despite being new, Valorant’s competitive scene has developed quickly, with major tournaments and high viewership, driving betting enthusiasm.

Map-Specific Bets: Valorant’s variety of maps and strategies allows bettors to place bets based on map picks, adding another layer of anticipation to matches.

Valorant shows that even newcomers can make waves in the esports betting scene by offering something fresh yet familiar. Esports betting has evolved alongside the games that shaped it.

From CS’s live-action intensity to Dota 2’s strategic showdowns, these titles have redefined what it means to bet on digital competitions.