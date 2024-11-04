The story of the high-profile losses of the former rich in the casino

Everyone who visits the casino hopes to cheat the system and considers himself a lucky player. No one wants to realise that casinos are almost impossible to beat, and the owners of such platforms always win.

Unfortunately, this is true, and the examples given will confirm this.

However, the organisers of Starzino are ready to refute this stereotype. This online casino is a reliable platform with slot machines.

In addition, the operator gives bonuses to new customers, and therefore the player’s chances of winning the first prize become quite real.

A loss of 100 million Singapore dollars

One day, an entrepreneur from Singapore decided to visit a casino and eventually lost as much as 100 million Singapore dollars, which is equivalent to 75 million US dollars.

His wealth was lost at the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa hotels, and he was previously on the Forbes list, which includes the 40 wealthiest people in Singapore.

Losses on the blackjack game

American singer Gladys Knight, known for her soul hits such as “When a Child Is Born”, “License To Kill” and “That’s What Friends Are For”, has achieved significant success in her career and has repeatedly won a Grammy Award.

However, her popularity and fame pale before her passion for gambling.

During a certain period, the singer did not miss a single night without playing blackjack and baccarat, spending about 40 thousand dollars each time.

As a result, she lost more than $6 million during this time.

14 months and $1.5 billion

Harry Kakavas, who worked in real estate, amassed his fortune selling houses in Australia. However, being a gambler, he

Lost 1.5 billion dollars in 14 months;

In 2006, in just 5 hours of play, he lost 164 million dollars;

During one trip to Macau, he spent $4 million on gambling.

After his losses, Kakavas decided to return $20.5 million, claiming that the Melbourne Crown Casino knew about his addiction but did not take the necessary action.

As a result, he was unable to win the case in court, and his appeal was also unsuccessful.

Ivy and the $10 million he returned to Borgata

Phil Ivey found himself in the middle of a major lawsuit because of his gambling at the casino.

Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City sued him, accusing him of dishonest manipulation to obtain winnings. As a result, he won $9.6 million in Baccarat but was eventually forced to return the money to the casino.

Watanabe’s bad luck streak

Businessman Terry Watanabe began a black streak in 2007.

He lost $127 million in gambling. The reasons for his failures remain unclear — some witnesses claimed that it seemed as if he was deliberately losing his millions. Perhaps it was the result of a nervous breakdown?

$13.6 million Packer for playing Baccarat

James Packer, a well-known gambler, often generously gave casino employees large tips. However, in 2000, his luck turned against him: in three days of playing Baccarat, he lost $13.6 million.

This astronomical amount would seem impossible to spend in just 72 hours!

Charlie Sheen’s insane spending

Charlie Sheen, a Hollywood actor and gambler, bet $2.5 million in various bookmakers in 2006.

During his divorce from Denise Richards, it turned out that the actor was betting $200,000 on sports every week for all three months of their marriage.

Barkley and the $20 million game

Charles Barkley, a former Philadelphia 76ers forward and NBA member, openly admits his passion for gambling.

He lost between $20 million and $30 million in the course of his bets. Barkley told about a case where he managed to spend $2.5 million in just 6 hours of playing blackjack.