Ruto Promises New Stadium, Schools, and Improved Infrastructure for Eastlands Residents

President William Ruto revealed plans on Sunday, November 17, 2024, to build a modern stadium in Nairobi aimed at addressing the growing issues of alcoholism and drug abuse, especially in the Eastlands area.

Speaking during a church service in Soweto, Embakasi East, Ruto told congregants that his administration is exploring the possibility of constructing a modern sports facility on government-owned land in the area.

He explained that the land is already designated for various government projects, including a nursery, primary, secondary, and TVET institutions. If the land proves large enough, Ruto added, the plans could also include an affordable housing project alongside the stadium.

The president revealed that he had already instructed Charles Hinga, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, to begin working on the project.

“Local leaders have raised concerns about challenges in education,” Ruto said. “As Governor Sakaja mentioned, the government land here in Jacaranda will be used to build schools. We will construct a nursery, primary, and secondary schools. If the land allows, we will also build a TVET institution, and if possible, include affordable housing to help local residents.”

In addition to the educational and housing plans, Ruto emphasized the importance of the stadium for the youth.

“Instead of engaging in drug-related activities, the youth should have a place to play. We will build a modern stadium, and I have already contacted the PS who will oversee this project,” he said.

Ruto also addressed concerns about the poor road network in the area. He shared that his motorcade had faced difficulties due to the state of the roads. Referring to the biblical analogy of heaven’s road, Ruto assured the congregation that the roads would be repaired by January 2025.

“I’ve already contacted the Director General of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), and we’ve agreed that by January, the roads will be completed,” Ruto announced. He added that improvements would also include proper installation of sewer lines, a key part of his ongoing discussions with local leaders.