Riggy G Slams Pro-Govt MPs for Disparaging Catholic Bishops

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized Members of Parliament (MPs) who disparaged Catholic bishops after they raised concerns about President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking on Sunday, November 17, 2024, during the 100-year mission celebration at PCEA Kerarapon Church in Kajiado North, Gachagua emphasized the need for political leaders to respect religious figures, describing the voice of the church as the voice of God.

Gachagua warned MPs against disrespecting clergy, citing his long experience in politics. He reminded them of the political consequences faced by those who insulted religious leaders in the past. Drawing comparisons to the Moi era, he recalled how politicians who attacked the clergy faced significant fallout. He cautioned current leaders that their behavior could lead to similar repercussions.

“The voice of the church is the voice of God. When our spiritual fathers speak, they don’t speak in vain. I don’t believe over 30 bishops would meet and issue a statement without reason,” Gachagua stated. “If there’s anyone doing public participation every day, it’s religious leaders, as they are in constant contact with their congregations. They know what the people on the ground are saying.”

The former DP expressed his disappointment at the abuse directed at the Catholic bishops, especially after they spoke truth to power. He urged politicians to show more humility and respect for church leaders, calling them the anointed men and women of God.

“I want to tell you leaders, stop the arrogance. Those of us who have been around know where politics can end up. I have served in the governments of Moi, Kibaki, Uhuru, and Ruto. We’ve seen this pride before, especially in the 1990s when politicians insulted bishops. We know the consequences of disrespecting religious leaders,” Gachagua said.

He further called on the public to respect church leaders, stating, “When our bishops speak, we must listen to them and treat them with respect. We were deeply disappointed when some MPs attacked and lectured our spiritual fathers. These bishops are God’s anointed and must be respected.”

Gachagua also praised President Ruto for acknowledging the concerns raised by the Catholic bishops and committing to address them.

However, he singled out National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei for criticizing the bishops, accusing her of lecturing them as if they were children.

Gachagua remarked, “I was pleased to see President Ruto listen and commit to addressing the issues raised by the bishops. But I want to tell these honorable members who insulted the bishops, I saw the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly lecturing them like children. Leaders, stop the arrogance.”