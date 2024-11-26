President Ruto Launches Silicon Savannah Innovation Park to Boost Kenya’s Digital Economy

President William Ruto officially launched the University of Nairobi’s Silicon Savannah Innovation Park at State House, Nairobi, on Monday. This launch follows the unveiling of the “Big 5” initiatives by the university, which aim to transform the institution into a leader in innovation, leadership, and sustainable development in Africa.

During the launch, President Ruto encouraged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities the government is creating to help them thrive. He emphasized that the Silicon Savannah Innovation Park represents a significant investment in Kenya’s youth and the country’s digital economy.

Ruto addressed the youth directly, saying, “Your government is shaping the future, working for you and delivering opportunities for you to learn, work, create, and innovate your path to the future, and for Kenya. The Silicon Savannah Innovation Park is your platform to define the future of Kenya’s digital economy.”

He went on to say that the project is more than just an infrastructure initiative. “The Silicon Savannah Innovation Park is not just an infrastructure project; it is an investment in our people, our future, and our global standing. Our message is clear: Kenya will not merely participate in the 5th Industrial Revolution; we will lead it. Let us seize this defining moment to turn our vision into a legacy of inclusive transformation that endures for generations.”

Through this newly launched project, President Ruto aims to address Kenya’s high youth unemployment rate by creating job opportunities and boosting the country’s digital economy. He stated that the project’s goal is to reshape Kenya’s economic landscape.

“This project is not just about creating jobs; it is about reshaping Kenya’s economic DNA. By anchoring a robust technology and innovation ecosystem within a leading institution of higher learning, we strengthen links with industry and forge partnerships regionally and globally,” Ruto explained.

The president also underscored the importance of international collaboration. He highlighted the University of Nairobi’s Engineering and Science Complex, which received a €35 million (KSh4.7 billion) investment from the Government of France. The complex, in partnership with prestigious institutions such as Université Paris-Saclay and CentraleSupélec, exemplifies the future of visionary international partnerships.

“We have succeeded in establishing a world-class platform that affirms Kenya’s credentials as Africa’s foremost tech capital,” Ruto added.

The Silicon Savannah project originated from the Chancellor’s Partnership Forum earlier this year, where government officials, university leaders, and high-level partners gathered to launch the “Big 5” initiatives.

In addition to the Silicon Savannah Innovation Park, other key projects from the Forum include the Kenya Green Jobs Center, which will equip Kenyan youth with the skills to drive the green transition, and the Nairobi School of AI, which will cultivate top-tier AI talent.

The Africa Leadership Institute will train the next generation of East African leaders in the public sector, while the Nairobi Advanced Health Research Programme aims to expand the university’s lab and research capabilities, supporting vaccine development and biotech innovation.