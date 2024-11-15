Notorious KCSE 2024 Exam Leak Mastermind Arrested

Police have arrested Collins Kipchumba Kemboi, a 23-year-old suspected of orchestrating widespread cheating in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Officers apprehended Kemboi on Thursday, November 14, in the Kiamunyi area of Nakuru. Known for operating under the alias “Dorothy Jerop Kiprono,” Kemboi allegedly gained infamy among exam fraud circles, amassing a following of over 78,000 on his Telegram channel and more than 8,500 members across WhatsApp groups seeking leaked exam materials.

In a joint operation, DCI officers and Nakuru County detectives stormed Kemboi’s residence, catching him with various tools he used to distribute leaked exam content. Authorities seized an Infinix Hot 10 Lite phone, which he allegedly used to operate his fraud network, along with several SIM cards, multiple national IDs with varying names, and a driver’s license.

Investigations revealed that Kemboi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management and works as a salesperson for an international firm.

Originally from Kaseta, Sacho in Baringo County, Kemboi now faces charges of fraud and unauthorized possession of examination materials. He remains in custody at Nakuru Central Police Station and is scheduled to appear before the Nakuru Law Courts on Friday.

