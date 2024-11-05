New American Corner Mtaani Opens to Support Young Kenyan Entrepreneurs

The US Embassy has officially launched the American Corner Mtaani at the Kenya National Library Service (KNLS), marking the sixth addition to Kenya’s growing network of American Corners. This new location joins established sites in Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, and Lamu, enhancing access to U.S. resources for local communities.

Ambassador Meg Whitman emphasized the importance of this expansion during the launch event, stating that it fulfills a commitment to strengthen people-to-people partnerships. This commitment was established during Kenya’s State Visit to the White House in May.

“American Corner Mtaani is here to support Kenya’s young people in bringing their innovations to life,” Whitman remarked. She urged attendees to “open the doors and empower the brightest minds to elevate the Silicon Savannah,” describing the space as a greenhouse for creativity, learning, and dialogue.

Shakaria Buckson, the Embassy’s regional public engagement specialist, highlighted that the American Corner Mtaani will serve individuals from all backgrounds.

“We want to meet people where they are and enable them to access resources and training to move closer to their career goals and aspirations,” Buckson explained. She believes that many of Kenya’s greatest innovators, artists, and change-makers emerged not from elite institutions but through grassroots opportunities to experiment and learn. The American Corner Mtaani is designed specifically for those who share this vision.

The American Corner will provide the local community with a wealth of U.S. resources, including digital databases, speakers, and educational materials. It will host special programs focusing on the creative economy, entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, and cultural exchanges.

American Corner Mtaani will operate Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Kenyan holidays. Services offered at the American Corner include: