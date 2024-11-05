Suggestions

·

Kenya’s Public Health Strategies Earn Praise as MPOX Vaccination Campaign Approaches

November 5, 2024
by

Kenya plans to start MPOX vaccinations in December as it enhances defenses against the virus, which has impacted several African nations.

The Ministry of Health’s Department for Public Health and Professional Standards confirmed that vaccine doses will arrive soon. The country is working to secure supplies through both the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and independent procurement.

The Africa CDC has already launched vaccinations in three countries: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Nigeria. However, only 5.6 million doses are currently available due to high demand and the cost of the MPOX vaccine.

To improve vaccine access across the continent, the Africa CDC is collaborating with WHO, GAVI, and UNICEF.

Kenya has garnered praise for its proactive approach, especially from Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, who has coordinated a multi-sectoral team to devise clear strategies against the virus.

Over the weekend, PS Muthoni chaired a meeting to evaluate ongoing efforts and introduce new measures. She noted that Kenya has bolstered its border surveillance, screening approximately 1.5 million travelers by Friday to prevent the spread of MPOX.

Dr. Matendechero, Deputy Director-General of Public Health, emphasized that Kenya’s progress serves as a model for other countries, with the Africa CDC reporting around 9,000 confirmed cases out of 45,000 suspected cases.



Previous Story

Integrity of KCSE Exams Under Scrutiny: Education CS Issues Firm Warning

Next Story

New American Corner Mtaani Opens to Support Young Kenyan Entrepreneurs

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

Lucy Wambui’s Death: New Autopsy Report Uncovers Disturbing Details of Surgical Complications

Death of Lucy Wambui Sparks Nationwide Crackdown on Unlicensed Plastic Surgery Clinics