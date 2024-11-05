Kenya’s Public Health Strategies Earn Praise as MPOX Vaccination Campaign Approaches

Kenya plans to start MPOX vaccinations in December as it enhances defenses against the virus, which has impacted several African nations.

The Ministry of Health’s Department for Public Health and Professional Standards confirmed that vaccine doses will arrive soon. The country is working to secure supplies through both the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and independent procurement.

The Africa CDC has already launched vaccinations in three countries: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Nigeria. However, only 5.6 million doses are currently available due to high demand and the cost of the MPOX vaccine.

To improve vaccine access across the continent, the Africa CDC is collaborating with WHO, GAVI, and UNICEF.

Kenya has garnered praise for its proactive approach, especially from Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, who has coordinated a multi-sectoral team to devise clear strategies against the virus.

Over the weekend, PS Muthoni chaired a meeting to evaluate ongoing efforts and introduce new measures. She noted that Kenya has bolstered its border surveillance, screening approximately 1.5 million travelers by Friday to prevent the spread of MPOX.

Dr. Matendechero, Deputy Director-General of Public Health, emphasized that Kenya’s progress serves as a model for other countries, with the Africa CDC reporting around 9,000 confirmed cases out of 45,000 suspected cases.