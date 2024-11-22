Liverpool vs Manchester City: The best games between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in the Premier League

Since Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool in May, Pep Guardiola has faced new challenges in his pursuit of another Premier League title.

His side have been rocked by injuries, including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, and it has opened the floor to the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to try and take the top spot in English football.

Now, as City prepare to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot, Guardiola’s quest for a fifth consecutive league title is on the line.

The Liverpool vs Man City odds are always tough to call, especially as Slot has never faced Guardiola in the Premier League before, making the encounter even more exciting.

If this new rivalry is anything like that of Klopp and Guardiola, then fans are in for a treat. Over the years, the fixture produced a thrilling period of dominance for both clubs, often referred to as ‘Citypool’.

These encounters have become classics, showcasing both managers’ tactical brilliance and the intensity of English football.

In this article, we revisit the best games from the Klopp-Guardiola era that kept fans on the edge of their seats in the Premier League.

Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool (2017)

City made a huge statement in the 2017-18 title race with this emphatic victory at the Etihad, which established their intent under Guardiola.

However, the game is best remembered for the controversial moment when Liverpool’s Sadio Mane was sent off for a high challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson.

Reduced to ten men, Liverpool struggled to contain City’s relentless attack, as Guardiola’s men went on to record a memorable victory.

Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City (2018)

In one of Anfield’s unforgettable Sunday evenings, Klopp’s Liverpool ended City’s unbeaten run in their Centurions season, earning a measure of revenge from the 5-0 loss.

The Reds stormed to a 4-1 lead, with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Mane, and Mohamed Salah. City attempted a late comeback, pulling two goals back, but ultimately ran out of time.

This thriller encapsulated the attacking prowess of both teams and showed that Liverpool could stand toe-to-toe with the Champions-elect, setting the tone for their rivalry in the seasons to come.

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool (2019)

Regarded by many as one of the highest-quality games in Premier League history, this showdown saw both sides push each other to their absolute limits.

With Liverpool undefeated up until this game, City knew that anything but a win would likely end their title hopes, making it a title decider with the football odds as early as January.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane handed City the victory and kept them in the title race.

The game’s intensity and fine margins—highlighted by John Stones’ goal-line clearance—turned this into a defining moment of the 2018-19 season, which City won by a single point.

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (2019)

Liverpool came into this game in the 2019-20 season determined to stamp their authority on the title race following a fast start on the back of their Champions League success.

Goals from Fabinho, Salah, and Mane saw the Reds secure a commanding victory over City, widening their lead at the top of the table.

This win was a turning point, showcasing Liverpool’s title credentials as they went on to win their first Premier League title.

For Klopp, it was a statement performance that established Liverpool as the dominant force that season.

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (2021)

Another Super Sunday at Anfield, this game is remembered most for Salah’s breathtaking goal, weaving through City’s defence to give Liverpool the lead, but Guardiola’s men responded with determination.

City equalised twice, displaying their character and control under pressure to earn a well-deserved point.

This draw proved crucial in the title race, as both sides would again find themselves neck-and-neck by the season’s end, illustrating the continued intensity of their rivalry.