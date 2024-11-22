What software do online casinos use?

Software is an essential part of an online casino platform, responsible for delivering a smooth and secure time for players. Everything from the games themselves to account management and payment processing is run by software.

There are a few big developers of online casino software out there, with different platforms using some of the same underlying software.

Want to learn more about the specifics of online casino software? Then read on.

The main types of online casino software

An online casino platform is made up of plenty of different moving parts, or different pieces of software. The major categories of software generally involved are:

Game software – this powers the various casino games themselves, from Slots to Roulette or Blackjack. Different games are developed by different developers, so the exact software will vary from game to game. This software includes visuals, sound effects and the game logic that makes up each game.

Platform software – this is the backend of the online casino, managing user accounts, access and other user interface elements. It’s this software that allows players to interact with the platform, signing up, dealing with funds and accessing the games.

Payment processing software – this is what makes sure any transactions are smooth, fast and secure. This software integrates with banking and payment networks, connecting securely to existing portals.

Security software – this is another essential component of the platform, protecting sensitive data through encryption. Two-factor authentication and advanced fraud detection are other possibilities.

Some major providers of online casino software

Some companies specialise in developing software for online casino platforms, as well as their games. Which any given online casino uses will vary, but some of the most common providers are:

Microgaming – founded in 1994 and responsible for some of the earliest online casino software. They’re still known for high-quality graphics, security and progressive jackpot Slots.

NetEnt – responsible for some of the most popular online slot games, as well as some live casino options.

Playtech – known for its extensive library of branded Slots and Poker games.

But that’s far from an exhaustive list, and there are dozens of different companies who provide the software that online casino platforms run on.

Random number generators

For a deeper dive into one particular piece of online casino software, let’s look closer at the random number generator (RNG). These computer algorithms are the basis of ensuring fairness in online casino games, allowing for unpredictable and random outcomes.

In the space of a second, an RNG will generate a string of thousands of numbers, each of which will correspond to a symbol on the slot reels, playing card in the deck or pocket on the Roulette wheel.

When play or a player action is initiated the RNG will lock in its current set of numbers, using those to determine the outcome.

This makes it impossible to predict the outcome of any given action, with thousands upon thousands of potential combinations generated in any second.

RNGs are tested and certified by independent auditing agencies before they can go into use, so their fairness and unbiased nature is confirmed. Any reputable, licensed online casino will also undergo regular audits of their RNGs to ensure that they continue to perform as certified.

Through the use of various bits of software online casinos allow players to access games that are fair, balanced and secure.