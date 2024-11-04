Mudavadi Blames Graft Cartels for Resistance to SHIF Rollout

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has accused cartels of orchestrating the recent resistance to the rollout of the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Speaking on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Mudavadi explained that much of the opposition stems from graft cartels trying to protect their interests associated with the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He stressed that these cartels continue to undermine President William Ruto’s administration in its efforts to make healthcare affordable for all Kenyans. Mudavadi urged the public to remain vigilant and not be misled by individuals pursuing selfish agendas.

“When you hear this noise, it is also because corruption is fighting back. They do not have the change that will benefit every Kenyan,” Mudavadi stated. “So let us be very careful because corruption fights back,” he added.

Following Mudavadi’s comments, President William Ruto defended SHIF, asserting that it is a well-thought-out plan designed to ease the financial burden of healthcare for Kenyans. Ruto insisted that SHIF aims to address the chronic issue of patients being left without care after exhausting their NHIF funds.

He emphasized that the new system would allow all Kenyans to access premium healthcare services.

“Before SHIF, health insurance was a privilege for the wealthy. Now, through the new system, health insurance will be available to every Kenyan. You do not need a job or the ability to pay premiums. The government will cover SHIF premiums for those who cannot afford them,” Ruto explained.

“Previously, Kenyans with illnesses like cancer or diabetes would be told that their funds were exhausted and sent home to wait for death. How heartless can we be?” Ruto posed.

He reassured that under the new system, no Kenyan would be discharged from the hospital due to a lack of funds, as the constitution mandates equitable access to healthcare for all citizens.