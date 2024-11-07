Kenyan Al-Shabaab Conspirator Found Guilty of Plotting 9/11-Style Attack

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, a 34-year-old Kenyan, has been convicted of multiple terrorism-related charges after conspiring with Al-Shabaab to carry out a 9/11-style attack on a skyscraper in the United States.

The charges against Abdullah include conspiring to provide and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as well as conspiring to murder US nationals. Additional charges include conspiring to commit aircraft piracy, destroy aircraft, and carry out transnational acts of terrorism.

Abdullah’s arrest came after a coordinated effort by investigators from agencies across three continents. Authorities in the US, Philippines, and Kenya collaborated to track his movements and exchange critical information regarding his plans.

This high-profile case involved several key agencies, including the US Department of Defense, Kenya’s Anti-Terrorism Police Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Joint Terrorism Taskforce – Kenya, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following the verdict, Attorney-General Merrick Garland stated that Abdullah’s conviction ensures he will spend decades in prison for his crimes. Garland emphasized the ongoing commitment of the Department of Justice to identify, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for violent acts targeting Americans.

“The jury found that Cholo Abdi Abdullah, an operative of the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab, conspired to murder Americans in a terrorist attack similar to the September 11 attack on our country,” Garland said.

Investigations into Abdullah revealed that he spent months training in Somalia to become a deadly terrorist, followed by months at a flight school in the Philippines. His goal was clear: to hijack a commercial aircraft and crash it into a building in the US.

Investigators found that Abdullah was close to obtaining a commercial pilot’s license and had been training on how to breach an airplane cockpit door, further preparing for the attack. Additionally, he conducted extensive research on securing a pilot job and preparing for his hijacking mission.

The investigation also revealed that, during his Al-Shabaab training in Somalia, Abdullah learned how to use an AK-47 assault rifle and explosives at various safe houses.

Abdullah sent encrypted messages to his Al-Shabaab handler detailing his progress, including his research on post-September 11 hijackings.

A Manhattan jury found Abdullah guilty on all six counts on Monday. His sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2025.

For conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years, the same sentence for providing material support to the group.

He also faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for conspiring to murder US nationals. For conspiring to commit aircraft piracy, Abdullah faces a mandatory 20 years in prison, with a maximum penalty of life. He also faces 20 years for conspiring to destroy an aircraft and a maximum penalty of life for conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.