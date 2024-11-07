Counter-Terrorism Unit Recovers Bomb-Making Materials in Garissa Operation

On Tuesday, November 5, police conducted an intelligence-led operation against two al-Shabaab camps in Garissa, recovering a range of bomb-making materials.

The Special Operations Group (SOG), Kenya’s elite Counter-Terrorism unit, confirmed that the makeshift camps along the Kenya-Somalia border were used as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) assembly sites. The IEDs were intended to disrupt civil transport and commercial activities on key roads linking Garissa and Lamu counties.

The gang abandoned the camps, leaving behind IED-making materials such as detonators, switches, IED cylinders, sodium nitrates, bullets, communication devices, and ammunition for hand-held rocket launchers. Security agencies thanked local communities for their continued support in providing vital information that aids the fight against terrorism. The team stressed that the bombs could have posed a severe threat to the area’s residents.

This operation followed a roadside IED attack on Saturday, November 2, which damaged a police vehicle along the Mandera-Wajir road. Five officers on board the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

In response, police have intensified operations to disrupt the terror group’s plans to establish bases and target specific areas.

These efforts are part of broader counter-terrorism operations in the North Eastern Region, which have been successful in preventing attacks and ensuring the safety of local communities. Residents have vowed to continue their cooperation with security forces in combating the terrorist group.