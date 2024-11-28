Kenya has passed a bill aimed at transforming the gambling industry

The government of Kenya has adopted a new law. Now only those gambling companies with more than 30% of shares owned by Kenyan citizens can obtain a license.

This practice allows for more effective regulation of the gambling industry.

What is known about the innovations?

The Gambling Control Act has been under consideration for several years, as Parliament constantly found some shortcomings in it. Now, after the adoption of all the rules, there will be a revolution in the sphere of gambling in Kenya.

A gambling regulatory body will be established on the basis of the new bill. Previously, all tasks were handled by the Betting, Control, and Licensing Board.

Strict measures against illegal bookmakers and online casinos will be introduced.

The difficulties is in the fact that it is the casinos from the “gray zone” that are popular with players. We have studied the statistics of search queries and found quite a few popular casinos with a good reputation.

The most famous is Mostbet, where you can get attractive bonuses. To do this, you need to find out the current promo code on Mostbet and specify it in a particular field of the registration window.

To this should be added an extensive catalog of games, which can not be found at many competitors.

However, this and other well-known online casinos still need to officially operate in Kenya. This is due to tax policies and laws.

In addition, the Kenyan market is still young. Although the gaming industry in Africa is actively growing, many international companies have not yet managed to come to this market.

Protecting the interests of players

It is now prohibited to register children on gambling-related websites. Betting limits will be established for players who suffer from ludomania.

The new rules will completely change the gambling industry in the country. Of course, this approach will entail the emergence of new illegal companies.

Licensed operators are required to open accounts in banks registered in Kenya.

All transactions will be conducted through local financial systems, strengthening control. Owners of gambling businesses will pay 15% tax on gross income; previously, this fee was 7.5%, which caused many questions.

It is worth noting that each region of the country has additional levies, which are set by local authorities.

International experience

Brazil, following the experience of the Kenyan authorities, also carried out a number of reforms in their country. Now licensed operators must pay 12% tax on gross income and 15% tax on net winnings.

The new bill was debated for a long time, as there were many opponents. Some of the MPs believed that this approach could provoke an exodus of gaming operators.

Kenya’s new law emphasizes sustainable regional economic development. Local participation implies social responsibility. According to experts, this is a far-sighted law that will favorably affect the country’s economy in the future.

Recall that earlier the government of another African country Zimbabwe stated the importance of legalizing gambling.