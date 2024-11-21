CBK Rolls Out Updated Banknotes for Smaller Denominations

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has started issuing new banknotes in smaller denominations following updates to the Kes.1,000 note on August 6, 2024.

The newly released denominations include Kes.50, Kes.100, Kes.200, and Kes.500.

These updated banknotes feature the signatures of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge and Principal Secretary of the National Treasury Chris Kiptoo. They also display 2024 as the year of print and incorporate enhanced security threads with unique color-changing effects for each denomination.

In a statement, CBK emphasized that the changes comply with legal requirements under Article 231 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 22 (2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act.

“The Bank has made updates to Kenyan currency denominations in fulfillment of its mandate and is now releasing the revised banknotes,” CBK announced yesterday.

The Bank assured the public that all other features of the banknotes remain consistent with the series issued in 2019. It also confirmed that banknotes currently in circulation will continue to serve as legal tender and will circulate alongside the newly released notes.

For more information on the updated banknotes, CBK encourages the public to visit its official website at www.centralbank.go.ke.

These changes aim to enhance security features while maintaining the integrity of Kenya’s currency.

The full statement by CBK below;