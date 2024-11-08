CJ Koome: No One Has Ever Tried to Sway My Verdicts, I Would Publicly Name Them

Chief Justice Martha Koome says she has never been approached to deliver a favorable court ruling and pledged to publicly expose anyone who attempts to influence her.

In an interview with a local radio station on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Koome revealed that in her entire judicial career, no one has ever approached her to sway a verdict. She emphasized that the Supreme Court operates strictly under the Constitution’s guidance, and she would never violate the oath she swore to uphold.

“Nobody has ever tried to influence me, whether as a trial judge, an appellate judge, or as the President of the Supreme Court,” Koome stated.

“I cannot allow it. The Constitution does not permit us to be influenced by anyone or any authority. Anyone attempting to influence me would be immediately referred to the Constitution, which clearly prohibits such actions.”

When asked if she would make public such an attempt, Koome responded confidently, “I would.”

She explained that individuals often try to reach judges through indirect channels such as proxies, church networks, women’s groups, or other social gatherings. However, Koome made it clear that she would not tolerate any attempt to influence her decision-making. If such an approach were made, she would expose the individual and recuse herself from the case.

“When I was a trial judge, people would try to approach me through the church, women’s groups, or social circles like merry-go-rounds. They wouldn’t do it directly,” Koome explained. “My immediate response would be to declare that this is not a position where influence can be sought. If someone did approach me in this way, I would expose them and recuse myself from the case.”

Koome also reiterated that every decision made by the Supreme Court is firmly rooted in the rule of law, not influenced by external pressures or current circumstances. She described the rule of law as the foundation of everything.

“The most fundamental and central consideration is the rule of law because it forms the foundation of everything,” she said. “The rule of law is known to all, it is documented, and it is what governs the country.” She further emphasized, “Every decision of the Supreme Court is predicated on the rule of law.”

Koome’s remarks come in the wake of comments made by President William Ruto, who recently urged the Judiciary to exercise restraint in matters of national and public interest. He warned against allowing individuals and groups with sectarian agendas to influence judicial decisions.

Ruto acknowledged that the line between public interest and populist politics can easily become blurred, particularly in an era dominated by social media and the influence of anonymous individuals. He emphasized that the Judiciary plays a crucial role in curbing the politics of personality, ethnicity, and populism, while fostering a political climate focused on issues and policies rather than personalities.