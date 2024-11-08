Homa Bay Teachers Released on KES.1M Bail Over Alleged KCSE Exam Malpractice

Ten teachers from Pala Masogo Secondary School have been granted bail following their arrest for alleged involvement in exam malpractice during the ongoing KCSE exams.

Each teacher was released on a bond of Kes2 million with a surety of the same amount, or an alternative cash bail of Kes.1 million.

The teachers, including the center manager, invigilators, and school board-appointed teachers, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Auka in Homa Bay. The court heard that on November 4, the teachers were found in possession of photocopies of the Chemistry Paper 2 exam at the school.

Sub-County Police Commander Emmanuel Kiplagat confirmed that the suspects took advantage of a candidate’s illness to photocopy the exam paper. A multi-agency team, including officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Police Service, conducted the arrests.

The teachers—Felix Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Felix Asero Abwao, Seth Polo, Collins Omondi, Jeremiah Otieno Ogul, George Ochieng Oloo, George Otieno, Maxwel Migimo, and Brenda Yonge—denied the charges.

The case has been scheduled for a mention on November 20, with the prosecution expected to present evidence.