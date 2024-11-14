Bank Manager Continues to Defraud Customers Despite Suspension, Court Hears

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has asked a Nairobi court to grant an order allowing the continued detention of a senior employee at NCBA Group, following a fraudulent loss of at least Kes. 47 million.

Philip Kiprono Rotich, who worked for NCBA for 10 years, is suspected of committing fraud between November 2023 and October 2024. At the time, he was serving as the assistant operations manager at the bank’s Kisii branch. The fraud allegedly took place through the misappropriation of customer funds.

The bank’s head of security, Noah Cheptumo reported the crime to the police on October 14, 2024. According to the report, the fraud was carried out on customer accounts.

Rotich is facing multiple investigations, including possession of the proceeds of crime, in violation of Section 4(C) in conjunction with Section 16.1(A) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, Cap 59B, Laws of Kenya. He is also under investigation for conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery, uttering false documents, and theft, all of which contravene various sections of the Penal Code.

According to court documents, Rotich would receive instructions from clients to transfer funds through internal bank transfers. However, instead of executing the transfers, he would divert the funds and channel them into bank accounts belonging to his accomplices.

In a notice of motion filed by the ODPP, the office has requested that the court remand Rotich at Kileleshwa Police Station for 10 more days to allow investigators to complete their work. The extra time will enable them to gather documents, record statements, verify the identities of those involved, and present charges against the suspect.

Court papers reveal that several clients were defrauded of large sums. Among others, Neel Gudkas lost Kes. 14.7 million, a Catholic Diocese was defrauded of Kes. 9 million, and a bishop also lost Kes. 9 million.

The ODPP argues that additional time in detention is necessary for investigators to gather specimen signatures from the transaction slips of the affected bank accounts during the period the fraud occurred. These signatures will undergo forensic analysis to help piece together the extent of the crime.

Cheptumo, the bank’s head of security, informed investigators that Rotich had taken advantage of the trust placed in him by large clients and his colleagues to carry out the fraud. According to the DPP, Rotich would receive the stolen funds in several ways, including through his personal account at Kenya Commercial Bank, his salary account at NCBA, and mobile banking platforms.

Investigators are also looking into how Rotich allegedly used his friends’ details to open additional bank accounts, into which he funneled stolen funds. One such account allegedly received Kes. 4 million, which was later transferred to the accounts of Rotich’s accomplices. However, one of the friends named in the investigation has denied ever opening the account in question.

Despite his suspension, the ODPP claims that Rotich continues to defraud unsuspecting clients. The bank has reportedly received additional complaints from customers at the Kisii branch.

“There is fear that the amount might go higher as the investigations continue. The respondent while on suspension continues to fraud customers, taking the advantage that the customer still knows he is on duty,” the ODPP alleges.

NCBA Bank has expressed concern about the damage to its reputation and the potential impact on its customer base. The bank has urged the court to keep Rotich in detention while further evidence is gathered to build a solid case against him.