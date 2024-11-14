William Ruto Appoints New Heads for IPOA, CBK, and Other Key Agencies

President William Ruto has nominated several individuals to fill vacancies in Constitutional Commissions and State Agencies. These appointments follow recommendations from Selection Panels tasked with identifying suitable candidates.

Here are the key appointments:

Central Bank of Kenya

Deputy Governor:

Mr. Gerald Nyaoma Arita A seasoned central banker with 36 years of experience. Outgoing Director of the Bank Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Kenya. Holds a Master of Philosophy (Economics) degree from the University of Cambridge.



Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)

Chairperson:

Ahmed Issack Hassan, CBS Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 30 years of experience. Former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B), a Postgraduate Diploma in Law, and a Diploma in Public Administration Management.

Members:

Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi

Dr. Micah Onyango Nyakeyo

Mr. Boniface Kipkemoi Samati

Dr. Annette Mbogoh

Hon. John Muchiri Nyaga

Mr. Kenwillams Nyakoniatha

Ms. Jackline Lukalo Mwinesi

National Gender and Equality Commission

Chairperson:

Hon. Rehema Dida Jaldesa Former County Member of Parliament for Isiolo County and an experienced leader in parliament.

Members:

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, CBS

Mr. Mohamed Aden Abdi

Ms. Jane Gatakaa Njage

Mr. Leonid Ashindu

Dr. Gilda Odera

Dr. Geoffrey Apollo Omondi

Salaries and Remuneration Commission

Chairperson:

Mr. Sammy Chepkowny Over 30 years of experience in human resources. Managing Director and CEO of People Centric Management Limited.

Members:

Hon. Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar)

Ms. Dorothy Jemator Kimengich

Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)

Chairperson: