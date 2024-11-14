William Ruto Appoints New Heads for IPOA, CBK, and Other Key Agencies

President William Ruto has nominated several individuals to fill vacancies in Constitutional Commissions and State Agencies. These appointments follow recommendations from Selection Panels tasked with identifying suitable candidates.
Here are the key appointments:
Central Bank of Kenya
Deputy Governor:
- Mr. Gerald Nyaoma Arita
- A seasoned central banker with 36 years of experience.
- Outgoing Director of the Bank Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Kenya.
- Holds a Master of Philosophy (Economics) degree from the University of Cambridge.
Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)
Chairperson:
- Ahmed Issack Hassan, CBS
- Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 30 years of experience.
- Former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.
- Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B), a Postgraduate Diploma in Law, and a Diploma in Public Administration Management.
Members:
- Ms. Ann Wanjiku Mwangi
- Dr. Micah Onyango Nyakeyo
- Mr. Boniface Kipkemoi Samati
- Dr. Annette Mbogoh
- Hon. John Muchiri Nyaga
- Mr. Kenwillams Nyakoniatha
- Ms. Jackline Lukalo Mwinesi
National Gender and Equality Commission
Chairperson:
- Hon. Rehema Dida Jaldesa
- Former County Member of Parliament for Isiolo County and an experienced leader in parliament.
Members:
- Former County Member of Parliament for Isiolo County and an experienced leader in parliament.
- Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, CBS
- Mr. Mohamed Aden Abdi
- Ms. Jane Gatakaa Njage
- Mr. Leonid Ashindu
- Dr. Gilda Odera
- Dr. Geoffrey Apollo Omondi
Salaries and Remuneration Commission
Chairperson:
- Mr. Sammy Chepkowny
- Over 30 years of experience in human resources.
- Managing Director and CEO of People Centric Management Limited.
Members:
- Hon. Charles Njagua Kanyi (Jaguar)
- Ms. Dorothy Jemator Kimengich
Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ)
Chairperson:
- Mr. Charles Orinda Dulo
- Advocate of the High Court with 20 years of experience.
- Faculty member at Daystar University School of Law.
- Holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Law and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law.