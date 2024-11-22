2,257 Bars Within 300 Meters of Schools to Be Shut Down in Latest Govt Crackdown

The government has launched a major operation to shut down 2,257 bars and alcohol outlets located within 300 meters of schools. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to curb alcohol consumption near educational institutions and ensure a safer environment for students.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo issued the directive, mandating immediate enforcement of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act.

In a letter to regional and county security committees, Omollo expressed concerns about the growing number of alcohol outlets near schools. He emphasized that their proximity has created an unsafe and disruptive environment for students, hindering the government’s efforts to provide a conducive learning space.

“The proliferation of alcohol outlets near basic education institutions has significantly hindered the government’s efforts to provide a safe and conducive learning environment,” Omollo stated.

The crackdown targets bars and alcohol outlets in areas such as Nairobi’s Egesa East Villa and popular spots in Kisumu, including Bistro, Mamba, and Da Vunduba. To aid enforcement, the Interior Ministry has published a list of all alcohol outlets operating within a 300-meter radius of schools, along with GPS coordinates and their proximity to educational institutions.

“The State Department for Basic Education has mapped all alcohol outlets within 300 meters of basic learning institutions. The attached list is for your reference. You are therefore directed to collaborate with the relevant agencies to ensure that bars and other alcohol dispensing outlets operating in violation of this provision are immediately closed,” Omollo directed.

This initiative follows previous efforts by the National Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), which has periodically closed non-compliant outlets. However, many of these outlets have reopened due to weak enforcement.

Earlier this year, the government also shut down 2,393 liquor stores involved in the sale of illegal brews as part of its crackdown on the illicit alcohol trade.