Ruto Defends Adani Airport Deal

President William Ruto has publicly thrown his support behind the controversial proposal to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to India’s Adani Group.

The plan, he claims, is part of a broader strategy to boost Kenya’s tourism sector.

During his address at the Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2024, held at Nairobi’s Uhuru Gardens, President Ruto outlined his vision for the country’s tourism industry.

“We want to have five million tourists, and that’s why we need to expand our airport and hospitality facilities across the country,” he stated, emphasizing the link between improved infrastructure and increased visitor numbers.

The President cited recent tourism statistics, noting, “Kenya welcomed over 2.3 million visitors by the end of 2023, generating Ksh350 billion in revenue—a clear indicator of our global appeal.”

The proposed agreement with Adani Group has drawn attention for its ambitious scope and secretive nature.

Under the proposed arrangement, the Indian conglomerate would undertake a significant overhaul of JKIA, introducing modern facilities and expanding its capacity.

One of the most striking aspects of the proposed renovation is a new terminal featuring a butterfly-inspired design. The concept incorporates elements of Kenya’s natural beauty, blending functionality with aesthetic appeal. The design includes:

– Curved structures reminiscent of butterfly wings

– Extensive use of natural light through glass walls and skylights

– Green spaces featuring local plant species

– Sustainable technologies such as solar power and rainwater harvesting

However, the proposal has not been received well by Kenyans. Key among the concerns is the secretive nature of the agreement, which many argue leaves Kenya with the short end of the stick.

Recent protests at the airport highlight concerns among some stakeholders about the implications of leasing a key national asset to a foreign entity. Workers’ unions, in particular, have raised questions about job security and the long-term impact on the Kenya Airports Authority.

Despite these concerns, President Ruto has avoided the subject publicly until now, perhaps signaling his intention to move full speed ahead.

The coming months will be interesting to watch, as Ruto potentially clashes with the courts and the public, again.