PHOTOS: Renders of the ‘Butterfly-Inspired’ Proposed Adani-JKIA Terminal Revealed

Although the Adani-Jomo Kenyatta International Airport deal is in limbo, we are getting more information on what the project entails.

One of the consensus issues has been the fact that Kenya’s main airport urgently needs a new terminal. This is both to update the dilapidated/temporary ones, and importantly, to maintain Kenya’s competitive edge as a major aviation hub in the region.

As the debate has been going on, one thing has been lacking from the public engagement.. the actual terminal renders.

We now have them, and if only this was proposed under better, more transparent circumstances, because if built, this would be one of the most visually striking airport terminals, not just in Kenya, but in the world.

The terminal design draws inspiration from Kenya’s diverse butterfly population to create a unique blend of form and function.

At the heart of the proposed design is a architectural approach that mirrors the delicate symmetry and fluid movement of butterfly wings. The plan envisions sweeping, curved forms throughout the terminal’s roof and façade, embodying the grace of these insects in flight.

This organic design philosophy extends to the interior, where walkways, ceilings, and the overall layout would eschew rigid structures in favor of smooth, flowing lines.

A key feature of the proposed design is the extensive use of glass in the façade and roof structures. This architectural choice would flood the space with natural light, creating an open, airy atmosphere.

The proposal places a strong emphasis on sustainability and biophilic design principles. Plans include the integration of butterfly gardens and indigenous plant species throughout the terminal. Natural materials such as wood and stone would feature prominently in the construction.

The design also incorporates energy-efficient technologies, including solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems, aligning the project with modern eco-friendly practices.

Educational elements are woven into the design concept, with plans for interactive displays and art installations that would allow travelers to learn about Kenya’s diverse ecosystems. These features aim to transform the terminal into more than just a transit point, making it a showcase of Kenya’s natural beauty and environmental consciousness.

The color palette for the new terminal draws inspiration from the vibrant hues found in Kenyan butterfly species.

These lively tones, combined with textural patterns derived from butterfly wings, are intended to create an environment that is both visually striking and deeply rooted in Kenya’s natural world.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether this airport terminal gets built.