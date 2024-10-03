M16 Rifle Recovered in Meru as 3 Suspects are Arrested

Law enforcement officials have apprehended three individuals suspected of orchestrating a series of violent robberies in Imenti North and Buuri West subcounties. The arrests were the result of a coordinated effort involving multiple units of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mohamed Amin, the head of the DCI, released a statement on Wednesday detailing the operation. “Detectives tracked down the suspects out of their hideouts and through meticulous interrogation, the suspects eventually led the officers to Kianjuri village where they had buried the firearm in a concealed location,” Amin reported.

The operation, which involved officers from the DCI Headquarters Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operation Support Unit (OSU), and Operation Action Team (OAT), along with local police from Imenti Central and Buuri West subcounties, led to the recovery of significant evidence.

An M16 model (SAR) rifle was retrieved, along with two magazines, 67 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, and other items including a black jacket, two gunny bags, and a brown marvin.

Amin emphasized the importance of the recovered firearm, stating, “Ballistic reports have conclusively linked the recovered firearm to earlier submitted cartridges.” This connection provides crucial evidence linking the suspects to previous crimes in the area.

The investigation also uncovered an unexpected development. “Investigations revealed that a police officer based at Marsabit county has been working in cahoots with the thugs by facilitating their evil missions.

He was swiftly arrested before holing up,” Amin disclosed, highlighting the extent of the criminal network.

According to the DCI, the suspects had been terrorizing residents of Imenti North and Buuri West subcounties for an extended period. Their alleged crimes include:

The theft of two prized cows (Friesian and Ayrshire) from a homestead in Magati village on September 5, during which they fired shots to intimidate villagers.

A raid on a home in Rugusu on September 15, where they stole a dairy cow and shot the owner when she raised an alarm. Tragically, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kiirua Mission Hospital.

A recent attempted arson attack on a four-bedroom house. When the house failed to catch fire, the suspects allegedly shot at the door, injuring the homeowner three times in the belly and his wife in the abdomen. Amin reported, “The victims are admitted at Kiirua mission hospital in serious condition.”

The arrests and recovery of the weapon mark a significant step in addressing the recent spate of violent crimes in the region.

As the investigation continues, authorities are likely to focus on uncovering any additional connections and preventing further incidents.