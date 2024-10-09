Mazingira Day 2024: CS Duale Urges Kenyans to Take Action for the Environment

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, Kenyans will observe Mazingira Day, following President William Ruto’s signing of the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments Bill) 2024 into law. This new public holiday is designed to highlight the importance of environmental conservation in the fight against the climate crisis.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, Aden Duale, officially announced Mazingira Day, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing critical environmental issues. He urged both the government and citizens to come together in efforts to protect and restore the environment.

“Mazingira Day provides a vital opportunity to accelerate environmental protection and raise awareness of the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” Duale said.

The holiday aligns with the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme, which aims to restore 10.6 million hectares of degraded land by 2032. A key part of this ambitious plan involves planting 15 billion trees by 2032, an effort Duale described as requiring the full participation of both government and society.

He encouraged all Kenyans to take part in conservation efforts, stating, “To celebrate Mazingira Day, all Kenyans are encouraged to engage in environmental conservation initiatives.”

These initiatives include:

Clean-up activities : Citizens are urged to clear waste from homes, roads, beaches, and parks.

: Citizens are urged to clear waste from homes, roads, beaches, and parks. Tree planting : Kenyans are invited to help plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to absorb carbon emissions and restore degraded land.

: Kenyans are invited to help plant 15 billion trees by 2032 to absorb carbon emissions and restore degraded land. Environmental forums: The public is encouraged to participate in discussions on sustainability, focusing on the circular economy’s principles of reducing, reusing, and recycling waste.

Mazingira Day not only supports Kenya’s environmental restoration targets but also aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

“Mazingira Day supports urgent meaningful actions from both government and citizens to ensure prosperity and sustainability for present and future generations,” Duale concluded.