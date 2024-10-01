‘Linda Mama’ Returns Bigger and Better, Says Health PS

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has announced the return of the Linda Mama program, promising an enhanced initiative that will offer expectant mothers a comprehensive package. This revamped program includes free antenatal checkups, free delivery services, immunizations for newborns, and coverage for delivery complications.

“Linda Mama is back—bigger and better than ever! I urge all expectant mothers to take advantage of completely free antenatal checkups, free delivery, and immunizations for your little one, as well as coverage for any complications during delivery,” Muthoni stated.

The program now provides Ksh. 10,000 for normal deliveries and Ksh. 32,000 for cesarean deliveries.

Muthoni emphasized that registering for the program is simple. Mothers can sign up by dialing the USSD code *147#, visiting http://sha.go.ke, going to Huduma Centres, or contacting Community Health Promoters (CHPs).

Launched in 2018 as part of the government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme, Linda Mama was integrated into the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) in 2020. The program aims to ensure that Kenyan women can access maternal health services without financial strain, promoting safer deliveries in hospitals instead of relying on traditional midwives or risky home births.

Linda Mama will operate independently under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), ensuring comprehensive care without out-of-pocket expenses.