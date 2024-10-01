Mukuru Affordable Housing Project Nears Completion, Set to Welcome Residents This December

President William Ruto is set to deliver the first units in his controversial Affordable Housing Plan before the end of the year.

The State Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced that the first phase of the Mukuru affordable housing project is on track to receive its inaugural tenants by December 2024, a crucial step in the government’s ambitious plan to address informal settlements and boost employment across Kenya.

Eng. Benjamin Njenga, Secretary of the State Department, revealed that the initial phase, comprising over 13,000 housing units, is 99% complete. “We’re in the final stages, with five blocks ready for occupancy,” Njenga stated. “The only remaining task is the installation of elevators, which have already been procured.”

Launched in 2022, the Mukuru project is part of a larger initiative to construct 200,000 housing units nationwide. Located along Enterprise Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, it currently stands as Kenya’s largest housing development, spanning 56 acres. The complex will feature a diverse range of accommodations, including 26 blocks of bedsitters, 14 blocks of one-bedroom units, and 14 blocks of two-bedroom apartments.

The project aligns with the government’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), aimed at improving living conditions for economically disadvantaged Kenyans. To date, it has generated employment for more than 160,000 individuals across the country, according to government data.

During a site inspection in 2023, President Ruto emphasized the priority of allocating units to current Mukuru residents, reinforcing the government’s commitment to reducing slum settlements.

The project, financed through the Housing Fund at a cost of Ksh7 billion, offers affordable monthly rates: Ksh3,000 for bedsitters, Ksh4,000 for one-bedroom units, and Ksh5,000 for two-bedroom apartments. These payments will contribute to a 30-year mortgage, ultimately resulting in full ownership for residents.

In March of this year, President Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Bill into law, establishing a framework for collecting housing levies and implementing the affordable housing program nationwide.

Residents of the Mukuru development will benefit from an array of social amenities, including educational facilities, healthcare services, and childcare centers. Additionally, a special economic zone (SEZ) is planned to stimulate local economic growth.

As the project nears completion, President Ruto is expected to officially inaugurate the housing units for Mukuru residents. This initiative is part of a broader housing strategy that includes ongoing projects in other Nairobi neighborhoods such as Shauri Moyo, Starehe, and Kibra.

The government’s commitment to affordable housing extends beyond the capital, with similar projects underway in many counties.

By the end of President Ruto’s term, the administration aims to have constructed and populated nearly one million housing units across Kenya, significantly addressing the country’s housing challenges and improving living standards for countless citizens.