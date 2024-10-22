Kilifi Drug Bust: Trafficker Arrested, KES.14.5 Million Worth of Heroin Recovered (Photos)

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Malindi, along with a multi-agency team from Sabaki Bridge, have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized heroin worth Kes.14.54 million.

The suspect, Salim Peter Katana, was caught in the act following a tip-off about his involvement in drug trafficking. Acting on this intelligence, officers raided his hideout in Ngerenya, Kilifi County.

During the raid, detectives conducted a thorough search of Katana’s home and discovered 38 packages of heroin weighing 3.635 kilograms hidden in one of his bedrooms.

In addition to the drugs, officers also recovered Kes.13,000, suspected to be proceeds from his illegal activities.

Katana was placed in custody at Malindi Police Station awaiting his court appearance.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating drug trafficking in the region.

The DCI also called on the public to join the fight against narcotics by reporting suspicious activities anonymously.

“Join the fight! #FichuaKwaDCI Call 0800 722 203 to report anonymously. Usiogope!” the DCI urged.