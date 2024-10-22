Teachers Union Demands “Standing and Detoxification” Allowances in Upcoming CBA

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) is demanding additional benefits specifically tailored to the teaching profession, citing the strenuous nature of their work.

Ronald Tonui, KUPPET’s Assistant Treasurer, argues that while other professions receive allowances for strenuous duties, teachers deserve the same recognition. He stated that this demand must feature prominently in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they plan to sign with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) next year.

“Next year, we must sign a new CBA with TSC. A salary increase is essential in this agreement. We also want a standing allowance because teaching is a very strenuous job. Other professions receive extraneous allowances, yet we have not been granted any. Standing allowance must appear on our payslips,” Tonui remarked.

Tonui encouraged union members to come forward with additional proposals for the new CBA currently in development. He also indicated that KUPPET will advocate for a “detoxification allowance” specifically for science teachers due to their frequent exposure to hazardous chemicals during practical lessons.

“Chemistry teachers handle very dangerous chemicals, and we need to be compensated for that. A detoxification allowance must be introduced,” he emphasized.

Additionally, Tonui pushed for a “special duty or acting allowance,” noting that many teachers serve as acting principals in various institutions without receiving appropriate compensation for their extra responsibilities.

Tonui also addressed the recent decision by their sister union, KNUT, to withdraw from the nationwide teachers’ strike, asserting that this move only strengthened KUPPET’s position.

He described KNUT’s decision as a blessing in disguise, as it allowed KUPPET to demonstrate its strength in the labor movement, successfully disproving skeptics who believed KUPPET could not lead a robust nationwide strike without KNUT’s participation.

Tonui made these remarks during the KUPPET Siaya branch Annual General Meeting in Siaya town.