Westlands Theft by Servant Case: Kilimani Detectives Arrest Three, Recover Stolen Items

Kilimani detectives have arrested three suspects in connection with a major theft that occurred in Westlands, Nairobi.

The suspects, identified as Lenah Khamatioli (28), Ian Kavaya (28), and Peninah Mutola (32), were apprehended at their hideout in Kawangware. The trio is accused of stealing electronic items, USD 24,500, and other valuables from a South Sudanese national’s home.

The theft took place on September 24, when the homeowner returned to her house on Rahpta Road to find her house girl missing along with USD 24,500, an iPhone 15, a Samsung Z Flip, and several pieces of jewelry. She immediately reported the incident to the Kilimani DCI offices, prompting an investigation.

After weeks of intensive forensic tracking, detectives arrested the suspects and recovered several new items believed to have been purchased with the stolen money.

Among the seized goods were a Boxer motorcycle, a 55-inch Vitron TV, a microwave, an HP laptop, a cooker oven, and three brand-new Samsung A50 phones.

Additionally, detectives confiscated a Ksh 423,000 agreement for the purchase of land in Kapkangani, Nandi County. The authorities believe this could be linked to the crime’s proceeds.

The suspects remain in custody as detectives continue their search for possible accomplices and the remaining stolen items.