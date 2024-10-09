Ichung’wah Rubbishes Gachagua’s Defense, Labels It Emotional Manipulation

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Monday night press briefing on his impeachment, dismissing it as a futile attempt to gain public sympathy.

Gachagua, who is facing impeachment charges brought forward by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, held the two-hour briefing at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

The Deputy President denied the accusations against him, which include inciting hatred, undermining President William Ruto and the Cabinet, bullying, gross misconduct, and corruption, calling them fabrications.

But Ichung’wah described the press conference as “a belated act of public theatrics.” He claimed Gachagua was attempting to sway public opinion and influence the Judiciary through the media.

“He has simply tried to appeal to the court of public opinion and the Judiciary through the media. He also tried to appeal to the media to support his sympathy-seeking gimmicks,” the Kikuyu MP, stated, accusing the Deputy President of avoiding the substantive issues raised in the impeachment motion.

In an interview with NTV after Gachagua’s address, the Majority Leader also noted how frequently Gachagua referred to his late brother during the press conference, calling it an emotional appeal aimed at swaying Kenyans and Members of Parliament tasked with upholding their constitutional duties.

Ichung’wah further likened the interview to Gachagua’s Sunday church service plea for forgiveness, “It is the same gimmicks you saw him exercise yesterday.”