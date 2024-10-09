New Measures Announced for Bodaboda Riders Following Machakos Sexual Assault

The Bodaboda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) has mandated compulsory training for all boda boda riders nationwide, focusing on passenger safety, respect, and ethical behavior. This decision comes after a disturbing incident involving a boda boda rider in Machakos County, who faces accusations of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

Reports indicate that the rider picked up the passenger on Saturday night, allegedly diverted from the intended route, and attacked her near Machakos town. The assault left the woman with a broken arm and deep cuts on her leg.

Allan Musembi, the chairman of boda boda riders in Machakos County, reported that locals apprehended the rider after finding him in the act. He stated that they took the suspect to Machakos police station and transported the victim to Machakos Level V Hospital for treatment.

In a statement issued on Sunday, BAK National Executive Chairman Kevin Bwire emphasized that the training will stress the importance of treating all passengers with dignity. He pointed out that the alleged actions of the rider contradict the core values BAK promotes.

“This act is not only reprehensible but also stands in stark contrast to the values and principles that our association promotes. As the National Executive Chairman of BAK, I want to unequivocally condemn this incident. We are committed to the safety and dignity of all passengers, and we take allegations of this nature very seriously,” Bwire stated.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that boda boda riders operate in a manner that is safe and respectful for all individuals.”

To enhance accountability, BAK announced plans to establish a streamlined reporting mechanism for passengers to report misconduct. The Association also aims to work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure thorough investigations of all allegations.

“It is crucial that passengers feel secure when speaking out. We will collaborate with law enforcement to ensure that all allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated, and that appropriate actions are taken against those found guilty,” Bwire added.

In addition to these measures, BAK plans to launch public awareness campaigns to educate both riders and passengers about safety practices, rights, and responsibilities within the boda boda community.

Bwire extended his sympathies to the victim, assuring that BAK remains dedicated to ensuring justice is served.

“We call upon all stakeholders to join us in fostering a culture of safety and respect within the boda boda community. Together, we can ensure that such incidents do not occur again,” he said.