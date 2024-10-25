How to bet on the Zimbabwe vs Kenya football match – AFCON Qualifiers

As we get to the business end of the Afcon qualifying for Morocco 2026, the Kenyan national team continues to battle with other African nations in their group. Next for the Harambee stars is a crucial trip to their southeastern counterpart, Zimbabwe.

With four points separating these two teams as Zimbabwe sit second, occupying the playoff spot, this match is a must-win for the Kenyans.

Zimbabwe vs Kenya: Details and Analysis

This fifth-round clash has more at stake for the Kenyans than the host nation. Zimbabwe will go into their match with Kenya knowing a point will be enough to guarantee second place and

ensure they at least finish in the playoff position. Meanwhile, Kenya will require three points to keep them in the race.

Kenya has been dominant in the historic meeting between these two teams. Of the five meetings between them, the Harambee stars have won three and drawn two, one of which was the reverse of this fixture in the first round.

The Zimbabweans have had a solid outing in the qualifiers, with two wins and two draws from the first four matches. The most notable was an unlikely draw away to table toppers Cameroon.

On the other hand, the Kenyans have had a more modest outing, with a win and a draw, followed by back-to-back defeats by Cameroonians.

The Kenyans will come into this match with confidence that they have always dominated this fixture.

The host will be banking on their present form to finally get one over their visitors for the first time in six meetings. Key players to watch out for are Kenya’s star striker, Michael Olunga and Zimbabwe’s veteran playmaker Khama Billiat.

With so much riding on this matchup, we can expect a very cagey affair with both teams being cautious.

However, the pressure will be on the Kenyas to make something happen, and that might suit the host who might hit on the counter. Either way, we expect a tense affair with plenty of excitement for fans and the neutrals.