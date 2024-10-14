Gachagua Urges Calm and Prayers as Senate Trial Approaches

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful, regardless of the outcome of his upcoming Senate trial set for this week.

Speaking after attending a church service and the 34th Anniversary Thanksgiving of the ACK Diocese of Embu in Embu County on Sunday, October 13, Gachagua reached out to his supporters in ‘Murima’ and across the country, asking them to accept the results of the impending proceedings.

He also called on Kenyans to pray for both him and the nation amidst the heightened political tensions, stressing the importance of peace and coexistence.

“Irrespective of what happens, I want to call for peace in the Mt. Kenya region and the entire nation. We only have this country and no other,” Gachagua declared. He added, “Let us love one another and embrace peace as we continue our work, as that is the most important thing.”

The Deputy President expressed his confidence in the Judiciary to fairly adjudicate the matter if it escalates further.

“I believe in the independence of the judiciary. I am certain that the courts will exercise their authority to protect and uphold the Constitution and the will of the people. Our Judiciary is efficient. Judicial officers safeguard the Constitution, uphold the rule of law, and ensure the will of the people is respected. I am confident that the rule of law will prevail and the people’s will will be upheld,” he asserted.

Gachagua continued, “Pray for us and our country. We elected many leaders in the 2022 General Election. Is it possible to remove others from office? The President (William Ruto) and I were elected on one ticket, and we are asking that the people’s choice be respected.”

Gachagua Files Urgent Appeal to Halt Senate Impeachment Process

In addition to his calls for peace, Gachagua has filed a fresh case seeking orders to prohibit the Senate from proceeding with the impeachment hearing. In an application submitted under a certificate of urgency, he is asking the court to restrain the Senate from acting on the National Assembly’s resolution to impeach him.

Gachagua outlines at least ten grounds that he believes contributed to what he describes as a shambolic, unfair, and vicarious assault against him. Through his lead counsel, Paul Muite, he argues that the charges supported by 282 MPs in the National Assembly consist of unsupported allegations, hearsay, and outright lies.

He contends that the National Assembly did not engage in meaningful public participation before tabling his impeachment and that members debated and voted on the motion based on grounds not specified in the motion itself.

The Deputy President maintains that MPs faced coercion, intimidation, and undue pressure to pass the motion, asserting that the charges should focus on constitutional matters rather than accusations of undermining the President.

Gachagua concludes by stating that the ground of gross misconduct was trivialized. He also criticized National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his deputy, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss, for acting as players in a game they were supposed to referee.

The matter is set for a court hearing today, Monday, October 14. This will mark Gachagua’s 24th attempt, either directly or through proxies, to prevent his removal from office, as his previous efforts have proven futile.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to name a three-judge bench to hear five cases challenging the Deputy President’s impeachment.