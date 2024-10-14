Unskilled Workers to Earn Kes.7,997 as New Minimum Wage Order Takes Effect

The government has officially announced new wage standards for general laborers, reflecting the 6% minimum wage increase announced by President William Ruto during Labor Day celebrations on May 1.

Labor and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua issued the notice under The Labor Institutions Act, with the revised wages set to take effect on November 1.

The new wage structure will impact workers across all sectors, ensuring compensation is adjusted to the current economic climate. “This adjustment ensures that wages align with economic conditions and improve the standard of living,” Mutua explained.

The gazette notice, signed in the presence of President Ruto, highlights the government’s dedication to providing fair compensation for Kenyan workers. This decision follows extensive negotiations between the Ministry of Labor and trade unions.

Under the new structure, unskilled workers will earn Kes.7,997 per month or Kes.335 daily. Stockmen and herdsmen will receive Kes.9,235 per month, while farm foremen and clerks will each earn Kes.14,427. Senior foremen and farm artisans will get Kes.9,339 and Kes.9,558, respectively.

Lorry drivers will now make Kes.496 daily or Kes.11,718 monthly, while combine harvester drivers will earn Kes.473 per day or Kes.11,166 monthly. Tractor drivers will receive Kes.430 daily, and house servants and cooks will earn Kes.9,129 monthly.