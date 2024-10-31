Nairobi Man Loses Life After Intervening in Neighbors’ Domestic Fight

A man tragically lost his life while trying to break up a fight between a couple at the Valley Bridge area of Kiamaiko in Huruma, Nairobi.

Police reported that 29-year-old John Olando Ambwaye sustained a stab wound to the neck and bled to death shortly after arriving at the Huruma Nursing Hospital where good Samaritans had rushed him on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses stated that Ambwaye intervened during a confrontation between his neighbors when the situation escalated. They told police that the husband, identified as George Kuria Kanyigi, had struck and knocked down his ex-wife using a stone just before Ambwaye stepped in.

In a violent turn, the assailant grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Ambwaye in the neck before fleeing the scene. Detectives arrived shortly after the incident and initiated a search for the suspect, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Authorities transferred Ambwaye’s body to the mortuary, while the injured woman received treatment at a local clinic and has since been discharged.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei announced that they are actively searching for a known suspect in the murder case. He also noted that police did not recover the weapon used in the attack.

The case was reported at Huruma Police Station and taken over by DCI Starehe, who are piecing up crucial leads to the suspect.