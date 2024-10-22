Four Turkish Nationals Repatriated to Turkey After Abduction Reports

The Kenyan government has deported four Turkish nationals days after reports of their abduction.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed that officials returned the individuals to Turkey on Friday, October 18.

In a statement, Korir noted, “Kenya confirms that four nationals of the Republic of Türkiye were repatriated to their home country on Friday, October 18, 2024, at the request of the government of Türkiye. Kenya agreed to this request based on the strong historical and strategic relations established through bilateral agreements between our countries. The four individuals had been residing in Kenya as refugees.”

Korir assured that the four would receive proper care upon their return. “The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has received assurances from the Turkish authorities that the four will be treated with dignity, in accordance with both national and international law,” he stated.

He also emphasized that the government would not discuss the four Turkish nationals with the media.

“Kenya is committed to maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of the repatriated individuals and will not respond to media inquiries on the matter until the ongoing inter-agency review is complete,” the Foreign Affairs PS added.

At the same time, Korir affirmed the Kenyan government’s dedication to protecting and promoting refugee rights in accordance with national and international law.

“The rights, welfare, and well-being of the more than 780,000 refugees residing in the country will remain the government’s top priority,” he said.

The four Turkish nationals were allegedly abducted on October 18, 2024, along with three others. While the three individuals were eventually released, the four Turks remained in captivity. Those abducted included Mustafa Genç, his son Abdullah Genç, Hüseyin Yeşilsu, Necdet Seyitoğlu, Öztürk Uzun, Alparslan Taşçı, and his wife Saadet Taşçı.

Abdullah Genç, Necdet Seyitoğlu, and Saadet Taşçı were among those released.