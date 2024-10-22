World Travel Awards: Hemingways Watamu Named Premier Beach Resort in Kenya

Hemingways Watamu has reclaimed the title of Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2024 World Travel Awards, marking a significant achievement in the hospitality sector.

Now in its 31st year, the World Travel Awards honors excellence across all sectors of the global travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

The annual voting process takes place online and is bolstered by a year-long communications campaign designed to encourage worldwide participation. Votes are cast by qualified executives in the travel and tourism sectors, as well as consumer travel buyers.

Ross Evans, the Chief Executive Officer of Hemingways Group, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized as Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering outstanding service and creating memorable experiences for our guests,” he stated.

He also acknowledged the vital role of staff in achieving this milestone, emphasizing their passion and commitment to hospitality.

Evans highlighted Hemingways Watamu’s ongoing commitment to investing in its people, facilities, and community, with a strong emphasis on sustainable tourism practices that benefit guests and the environment.

“As we look toward the future, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards and ensuring that Hemingways Watamu continues to be a world-class destination for both local and international travelers,” he added.

This recognition marks the fourth time Hemingways Watamu has received the title of Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort, having previously won the award in 2007, 2018, and 2021.

Additionally, Hemingways Nairobi was recently named one of the best hotels in Africa in the 2024 Conde Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Awards.